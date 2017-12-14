First 3 minutes of ‘Justice League’ are now ONLINE in HD

I had no idea that our friends in Korea received home releases so quickly. It’s come to my attention that the first 3 minutes of Justice League are now online in 1080P! Apparently the movie will hit the HD streaming market in Korea on December 19th. In preperation for the home release A Korean retailer that is selling the movie currently has it available for pre-order right now, and they provided a free 3 minute preview of the movie’s opening in 1080p HD. I’ve saved you the trouble of going to the website and embedded below ;)

Yes, the stache is bad. But man alive, do you see how hopeful Superman is? I know in the flurry to point the finger at the infamous CGI in this scene that a lot of people overlooked our cinematic Superman’s long standing flaw: Super-Dude was dour. He’s no longer dour, but is seeming in serious need of a facial reconstructive surgery. You win some, you lose some.

That’s all for now…

