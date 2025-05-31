Bring Her Back Review: A Visceral, Nightmarish Descent into Grief

In Bring Her Back, Danny and Michael Philippou (the energetic twin duo behind Talk to Me) return with a chilling and unforgettable supernatural horror experience that marries raw psychological terror with a harrowing examination of loss, guilt, and the lengths a parent might go to reclaim what’s lost. With a screenplay co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, this film cements the Philippou brothers as fearless visionaries in modern horror—a title they’ve more than earned with this nightmarish, atmospheric piece.

Bring Her Back is a tale of grief gone awry—a narrative that finds horror not just in the supernatural but in the human heart. The story follows Andy (Billy Barratt) and his younger, visually impaired stepsister Piper (Sora Wong) as they navigate the aftermath of trauma, having recently lost their father in a tragic accident. Placed in foster care with the seemingly compassionate Laura (Sally Hawkins), the siblings soon find themselves at the center of a sinister plot rooted in occult rituals and desperate attempts to resurrect Laura’s deceased daughter.

Atmospheric Direction and Tension-Fueled Storytelling:

From the film’s chilling cold open—a disturbing glimpse into a cult’s ritualistic practices—to its final, jaw-dropping moments, the Philippou brothers demonstrate a masterful grasp of tension and dread. The film is saturated in atmosphere: the constant sense of something lurking just beyond the frame, the near-unbearable anxiety as the characters unravel, and the way dread seeps through every shadow and silence.

The direction feels precise yet feverish, with cinematographer Aaron McLisky capturing the claustrophobic interiors of Laura’s home with a grim, decaying beauty. Every hallway, every dimly lit corner feels like a character in itself—an extension of Laura’s fractured psyche and the lurking horrors waiting to pounce. The use of handheld shots in key moments lends the film an urgent, documentary-like feel that places the viewer in the center of the chaos, while judicious long takes stretch the tension to nearly unbearable levels.

An Unforgettable Performance by Sally Hawkins:

Sally Hawkins is devastatingly good as Laura—a foster mother whose grief curdles into something monstrous. Hawkins brings an unsettling complexity to the role; her Laura is at once heartbreakingly vulnerable and deeply menacing, oscillating between maternal warmth and terrifying fanaticism. The script wisely avoids turning her into a cartoonish villain; instead, it portrays her as a mother so consumed by loss that she’s willing to cross any boundary to fill the void left by her daughter’s death. Hawkins’ performance is the film’s emotional linchpin, grounding even the most surreal and horrific moments in a deeply human pain.

Billy Barratt, as Andy, delivers a raw and compelling performance that anchors the film’s emotional core. He captures Andy’s resentment, fear, and reluctant protectiveness with remarkable nuance, especially in his interactions with Piper. Sora Wong, meanwhile, is excellent as Piper, lending the character an affecting vulnerability that makes her plight all the more heartbreaking. Her portrayal of a visually impaired child feels authentic and respectfully rendered, never exploitative.

A Gruesome, Inventive Horror with Real Emotional Stakes:

Bring Her Back excels in its set pieces—particularly in scenes involving the cult’s rituals and Oliver’s unsettling transformation from mute foster child to terrifying vessel. The practical effects are outstanding, especially in depicting the grisly aftermath of the rituals and the increasingly grotesque evolution of Oliver (played with unnerving presence by Jonah Wren Phillips). The horror here is both psychological and physical, with the Philippous crafting imagery that lingers long after the credits roll: mirrors fogged with malevolent spirits, hallways that seem to stretch on forever, and a pool that becomes the locus of both life and death.

But what truly sets Bring Her Back apart is the way it weaves the horror into a tragic tapestry of grief and desperation. The film never loses sight of the pain that drives Laura’s descent, nor of the deep fractures in Andy and Piper’s sibling relationship. Even as the film veers into the surreal and nightmarish, the emotional undercurrents remain devastatingly real.

Themes That Cut Deep:

The film’s exploration of grief is as disturbing as its supernatural horror. It asks hard questions about the nature of loss and the desperation that can arise from it: What would you do to bring a loved one back? When does love turn into obsession? Where is the line between protection and possession? Laura’s actions are monstrous, yet the film never forgets that they spring from an all-too-human place—a grief so deep it warps her morality beyond recognition.

The dynamic between Andy and Piper is equally rich, capturing the complicated blend of resentment and protectiveness that can define sibling relationships. Andy’s guilt over his resentment towards Piper—fueled by their father’s favoritism—adds a compelling psychological layer to the horror. The film’s subtle handling of disability is commendable, portraying Piper’s visual impairment with authenticity and without reducing her character to a victim.

Craftsmanship and Sound Design:

Technically, Bring Her Back is an exceptional piece of horror filmmaking. The sound design is particularly noteworthy: every creak of the floorboards, every guttural whisper on the soundtrack, every echo of ritual chanting is meticulously crafted to ratchet up the tension.

A Few Quibbles:

If the film has a flaw, it’s that the final act’s breakneck pace occasionally feels a touch rushed, with a few emotional beats that could have benefitted from a bit more breathing room. A couple of supporting characters (notably the social worker Wendy) could have been fleshed out more to enhance the thematic impact. But these are minor criticisms of a film that otherwise manages to maintain an intense grip on the viewer from start to finish.

Overall:

Bring Her Back is a triumph of modern horror—a film that refuses to choose between psychological depth and unflinching terror, and instead delivers both in equal measure. It’s a searing, nightmarish journey into the darkness of grief, obsession, and the fragile ties that bind us to the living and the dead. Danny and Michael Philippou prove they are among the genre’s most exciting voices, crafting a horror film that not only shocks and terrifies but also moves and devastates.

With unforgettable performances, meticulous craftsmanship, and a story that cuts to the bone, Bring Her Back stands tall as one of the year’s must-see horror experiences.

Bring Her Back Review: A Visceral, Nightmarish Descent into Grief Acting - 10/10 10/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

