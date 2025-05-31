Little Sister, Big Win – How Nadia Melliti Stunned Cannes 2025

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, a brand new voice took center stage. Nadia Melliti, a previously unknown non-professional actor, walked away with the coveted Best Actress award for her breathtaking role in The Little Sister (La Petite Dernière). Her performance, raw and remarkably tender, captivated both the jury and the audience, placing her among Cannes legends in one unforgettable night.

From Student to Star

Nadia Melliti, a French student of Algerian heritage, never set out to be an actress. She was discovered through a street casting organized by director Hafsia Herzi, who saw something special in her presence. What Melliti brought to the screen was not the result of years of training but of lived experience. She embodied the character of Fatima with quiet resolve and emotional precision, a feat that moved audiences across languages and borders.

The Little Sister is adapted from Fatima Daas’s semi-autobiographical novel. The story follows Fatima, a 17-year-old Muslim girl in a Parisian suburb, grappling with her identity, faith, and same-sex desires. Melliti didn’t just act the part… she lived it on screen, and in doing so, offered a window into a deeply underrepresented narrative in French cinema.

Hafsia Herzi’s Direction Shines

Director Hafsia Herzi, who previously acted in award-winning films like The Secret of the Grain, brought a compassionate and grounded lens to the story. Her directing style is subtle and graceful, giving space for performances to breathe. By choosing a non-professional actress to play Fatima, Herzi deepened the film’s authenticity. Critics praised her decision, noting that the film’s emotional core owes much to Melliti’s vulnerability and natural charisma.

Their collaboration resulted in a performance that felt less like watching a character and more like witnessing a young woman find her place in the world. This delicate yet defiant portrayal proved irresistible to the Cannes jury.

A Historic Night at Cannes

Premiering on May 16, 2025, The Little Sister earned a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes, a sign that the film had struck a deep emotional chord. The story’s cultural specificity and universal themes of identity and acceptance found resonance with an international audience. Melliti’s win was historic not just for her talent but for what it represents: a broader and more inclusive future for cinema.

The film also received the Queer Palm, further solidifying its impact. For Melliti, who thanked her director and mother on stage, the moment was surreal. She accepted the honor with grace, visibly overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the opportunity to share her voice.

What’s Next for Melliti and The Little Sister?

As buzz builds following the Cannes win, The Little Sister is scheduled for theatrical release in France on October 1, 2025. Distributed by Ad Vitam, it is expected to become a touchstone for contemporary French cinema and a significant milestone in LGBTQ+ and Muslim representation on screen.

For Nadia Melliti, Cannes was just the beginning. Whether or not she pursues a full-time acting career, her performance will remain a watershed moment in festival history — a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful stories come from those who were never trying to perform at all.

Watch her acceptance speech at Cannes