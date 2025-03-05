Last Breath Review: A Tense Deep-Sea Survival Thriller

Last Breath is a gripping survival thriller that plunges audiences into the harrowing world of saturation diving, where the margins for error are razor-thin and survival depends on teamwork, technology, and sheer human resilience. Directed by Alex Parkinson, who previously co-directed the 2019 documentary of the same name, the film dramatizes a real-life incident with heart-stopping intensity. Starring Finn Cole, Simu Liu, Woody Harrelson, and Cliff Curtis, Last Breath delivers a claustrophobic, high-stakes adventure that keeps viewers on edge from start to finish.

With a strong ensemble cast, nerve-wracking sequences of underwater peril, and a visceral sense of isolation, the film succeeds in translating the documentary’s chilling reality into an immersive cinematic experience. While it doesn’t completely escape some survival-thriller genre conventions, it remains an emotionally engaging and technically impressive retelling of an astonishing true story.

A Gritty and Immersive Look at Deep-Sea Diving:

One of Last Breath’s greatest strengths is its commitment to authenticity. The film places a heavy emphasis on the technical aspects of saturation diving—where workers live in a pressurized environment for weeks at a time, relying on specialized equipment and rigorous procedures. The tension is amplified by the fact that the divers are at the mercy of both human and mechanical reliability; when something goes wrong, survival is not guaranteed.

The film’s underwater cinematography is a highlight, immersing viewers in the eerie, alien-like depths of the North Sea. The murky, almost dreamlike quality of the deep ocean, coupled with the ever-present hum of machinery and communications, creates a suffocating sense of vulnerability. The contrast between the divers’ small, fragile bodies and the vast, unfeeling depths they navigate underscores just how precarious their existence is.

By grounding the film in procedural realism, director Alex Parkinson ensures that the stakes feel genuine. The sense of escalating dread isn’t manufactured through unnecessary embellishments but instead arises naturally from the terrifying reality of the situation. The film excels in making the audience feel the weight of every decision, every breath, and every second that ticks by.

A Stellar Cast Anchors the Drama:

Finn Cole delivers a compelling performance as Chris Lemons, the young diver who finds himself stranded in the abyss. Cole effectively conveys Lemons’s initial confidence, the slow realization of danger, and the sheer will to survive against insurmountable odds. His physical performance—especially in the later stages when his oxygen runs dangerously low—is hauntingly effective.

Simu Liu, as David Yuasa, brings a restrained but deeply emotional performance to the role of Lemons’s diving partner. His character’s arc is one of guilt, determination, and resilience, and Liu portrays it with sincerity. The weight of leaving Lemons behind, even temporarily, is evident in his performance, and his desperate efforts to find a way back to him add an emotional urgency to the film.

Woody Harrelson, as Duncan Allcock, serves as the grizzled veteran presence in the film. His portrayal of a seasoned saturation diver who must make split-second decisions in a life-or-death scenario is both commanding and deeply human. Harrelson balances toughness with warmth, showing the responsibility that comes with years of experience in such a dangerous profession.

Cliff Curtis, playing the ship’s captain, Andre Jenson, provides a strong supporting performance. As someone tasked with stabilizing an unpredictable crisis from the surface, his scenes are tense and exasperating. The conflict between following protocol and taking decisive action plays out convincingly, reinforcing the chaos that ensues when technology fails in extreme environments.

Tension That Builds and Rarely Lets Go:

Last Breath excels in its pacing. The film wastes little time before introducing the main crisis, and from that moment on, the tension is almost unbearable. Parkinson structures the film to maximize suspense, alternating between the isolation of Lemons’s struggle underwater and the frantic efforts above the surface to save him. The cross-cutting between the ship’s crew, the remaining divers, and the submerged Lemons is expertly handled, making the audience feel the weight of every second passing.

The sound design also plays a crucial role in amplifying the tension. The mechanical whirring of life-support systems, the distorted radio communications, and the deafening silence of the deep create an auditory experience that pulls viewers into the divers’ world. When Lemons is finally cut off from communication, the eerie silence is deafening, mirroring his growing sense of helplessness.

Some Familiar Survival Thriller Tropes:

While Last Breath is a gripping and emotionally charged film, it doesn’t completely escape some of the familiar beats of the survival-thriller genre. Some character moments feel predictable, and while the film strives for realism, certain dramatic flourishes may feel exaggerated compared to the stark, almost matter-of-fact approach of the original documentary.

Additionally, while the film effectively portrays the life-and-death stakes, some emotional beats—especially in the final act—lean toward sentimentality. This isn’t necessarily a flaw, but it does contrast with the film’s otherwise restrained, procedural approach.

A Technically Impressive and Emotionally Satisfying Film:

Visually and technically, Last Breath is a triumph. The cinematography, both underwater and on the ship, is crisp and immersive. The use of practical effects and minimal CGI makes the peril feel tangible. The real-time progression of the crisis, the use of limited perspectives, and the detailed recreation of a saturation diving environment all contribute to an engaging experience.

Moreover, the film succeeds in making the audience care about its characters. Unlike some survival films that focus solely on spectacle, Last Breath invests in its relationships. The camaraderie between the divers feels genuine, making their separation all the more devastating. The film doesn’t just ask, “Will he survive?” but also explores the lingering effects of trauma, responsibility, and what it means to be part of a team in such an unforgiving environment.

Overall:

Last Breath is an intense and well-crafted survival thriller that effectively captures the dangers and drama of deep-sea diving. With strong performances, immersive cinematography, and a commitment to realism, it keeps audiences riveted from start to finish. While it occasionally leans into familiar genre tropes and heightened drama, it remains an emotionally gripping and technically impressive retelling of an extraordinary true story.

For fans of survival thrillers, Last Breath offers a suspenseful, claustrophobic experience that lingers long after the credits roll. It may not completely surpass the raw power of the original documentary, but it stands as a worthy adaptation that highlights the incredible resilience of those who work in one of the most extreme environments on Earth.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Setting/Theme - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Overall 6.7/10 6.7/10