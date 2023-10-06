6 Steps to Launching Your Career as a Voice Actor

You’re interested in becoming a voice actor and contributing to media projects as a freelancer – and eventually, you’d love to work on bigger endeavors, like lending your voice to characters in movies. If you’re seeking guidance on becoming a professional voice actor, you can look to this guide courtesy of themovieblog.com. These tips will help you get your foot into the door of this competitive field, from recording your first demo reels to marketing yourself online and offline.

Invest in the Right Tools

First, you’ll have to set up a workable voice acting studio in your home. You don’t need top-of-the-line gear, but you will need some key equipment! Spotlight recommends purchasing a reliable computer if you don’t already have one, voice recording software that will let you edit your tracks, voice recording software and an audio interface, a microphone, and a pop shield. Find a quiet space to assemble your equipment and record! Soundproofing can significantly improve the quality of your recordings, so consider adding acoustic panels or foam to your recording area. Furthermore, invest in comfortable headphones that allow you to hear nuances in your voice.

Build Your Portfolio With Demo Reels

You can record demos without being connected to a project, or you can offer your services to friends and family at low or no cost if they need a voice actor for a media project. Alternatively, you can create your own original samples – it’s a good idea to record samples that could be used for commercials, audiobook narration, or to demonstrate specialty accents or impressions.

When you upload these collected to your website, they will form a comprehensive portfolio for prospective clients to browse. Remember, quality over quantity – better to have a few impeccable demos than many average ones. Continuously refine and update your demos as you hone your skills.

Create a Marketing Brochure

In addition to responding to calls for voice actors on industry job boards, sharing your portfolio on social media platforms and LinkedIn can help you land your first clients. However, you shouldn’t overlook offline marketing, either! You may want to create a brochure to leave at local businesses, which can help you connect with clients in your area.

You don’t need to hire a professional graphic designer for this project – instead, try creative solutions like designing a brochure on your own! Just pick out a free online template that you like, and add the text, images, and other elements that you’ll need to advertise your business.

Connect With an Agency

Working with a voiceover agency can help you secure work. They act as a middleman and connect you with jobs on their platform, but they will also take a cut of the final payment. However, keep in mind that they’ll want to hear samples from jobs you’ve already completed, so you’ll need to find your first clients independently. When choosing an agency, do your research to ensure they have a good reputation in the industry. And, always read any contracts carefully to understand their terms and conditions.

Build Your Network

Networking is the key to deepening your client pipeline, so be sure to join online groups for voice actors, attend offline meetups for industry groups, and seek out opportunities to collaborate with other voice actors! Establishing strong relationships within the community can lead to referrals and collaborations. Remember to always be genuine and approach networking with a mindset of giving as well as receiving.

Manage Your Business Wisely

As a new voice actor, you’re likely working as an independent contractor. This means that you’ll need to set aside a portion of each paycheck to save for quarterly tax payments. Filing your taxes as an independent contractor can be complicated, so you might want to consider working with an accountant for assistance – the cost is worth the peace of mind! Keeping meticulous records of all your business expenses will be invaluable come tax time. Additionally, setting up a separate business bank account can help keep your personal and professional finances distinct and organized.

Establishing yourself as a successful voice actor takes time. But with consistent effort and a professional attitude, you can build up stable income streams and gain your footing in this field. By following these tips, you’ll be able to get in touch with individual clients and agencies, design an attractive marketing brochure, and keep track of your income for tax season.