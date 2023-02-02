Chicago: ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2022 MARVEL.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
7:00PM

About ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA:

 Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Trailer:

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. © 2023 MARVEL.

Director: Peyton Reed
Writer(s): Jeff Loveness
Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA hits theaters February 17, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

