Donald Glover to Star in Spider-Man Villain Movie Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is FINALLY getting a Marvel movie… it’s just not the Marvel movie any of us would have predicted. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Donald Glover has signed a deal with Sony Pictures to produce a Spider-Man movie. Well, actually, a Spider-Man spinoff movie about the villain the Hypno-Hustler. Donald Glover rose to popularity as a cast member of the show community alongside co-stars Joel McHale and Chevy Chase. During that show, there was a famous scene in which Glover dresses as the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The location was so popular that an online campaign began to cast Donald Glover as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies. The campaign was so popular that it inspired comics created by Brian Michael Bendis to create an African American iteration of Spider-Man known as Miles Morales.

This new Hypno-Hustler movie will take place in the Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters rather than the MCU of Marvel Studios.

Myles Murphy, the son of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is on board to write the project, which has no title but is said to revolve on the Hypno-Hustler, one of the more obscure Spider-Man villains. Created by Bill Mantlo, the writer who also created Rocket Racoon, and artist Frank Springer, Hypno-Hustler was very much a product of the disco music scene when he first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978. His real name was Antoine Delsoin, the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his instruments on his audience in order to rob them… … but sources say Glover sparked to the musical aspect of the character and the fact that he has less Marvel canon baggage, freeing him to greater interpretations. The project could be anything from a disco period piece to a re-imagined modern hip-hop version or even a cyberpunk future play. Adding to the spark was Murphy’s take, whose details are being kept below the bass clef.

I have no idea who this character is. I am the Spider-Man guy on this site and I have NO IDEA WHO THIS IS. That being said I will do the legwork to read into the origin of Hypno-Hustler and learn more. He looks interesting and has a musical connection which isn’t a stretch for the actor/musician but this is far from the Super-Villain role any of us expected, especially after his appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it is something. That’s all we have for this one now, but we’ll be sure to share more information as soon as it’s available.

[THR]