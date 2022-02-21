Watch Samuel L. Jackson’s THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GREY Early and Free

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Did you want to see THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GREY, starring Samuel L. Jackson? Would you like to see it early and free? You’re invited to a free virtual advance screening of the first two episodes of Apple Studios’ upcoming show, THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GREY.  Click the link below to RSVP for your chance to watch. 

How To Get Your Pass:

Screening Details:

Wednesday, March 9th
8:00pm CT

About The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey:

Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into alonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Trailer:

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson,  Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins, and Omar Miller.
THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GREY will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 11, 2022.

