EXCLUSIVE: Which Jack Reacher Wins In A Fight? (Tom Cruise vs Alan Ritchson)

Based on the best selling novels, Reacher is a brand new series coming to Amazon Prime Video. The series has cast Alan Ritchson in the role as Jack Reacher. If you’re interested, you can read our spoiler-free review for season 1 of Reacher. We recently got a chance to speak with Ritchson and discuss the series.

The Movie Blog: Of course, this series is based off of the best selling books by Lee Child. People will also recognize this because of the movies as well. So as you’ve been recast as Jack Reacher in this Amazon prime series, how do you feel taking up this role, especially following in the footsteps of someone like Tom Cruise? Alan Ritchson: Look, Tom, Cruise’s an icon. He’s from an era where he’s a film star that’s world renowned. We don’t have a lot of those these days. I grew up watching him. His work ethic and his legacy are something that I can I aspire to be just a modicum of what he is. So, I can’t compare myself to him. I only have gratitude for the visibility that he brought to the role. Now the stars have aligned for me to also put my fingerprint on this, and it’s with a lot of gratitude and reverence to what’s been done in the past.

Alan Ritchson: I think the fans are going to be pleased. [Reacher] also been adapted for TV. It’s the right medium to tell this story. We’re the beneficiary of an era where we can take eight episodes to tell the story of one book and that’s enough time to expand these characters in a way…So I think the stars have aligned to really acknowledge what’s true, truly in the books and the fans will love that…It’s a TV show that’s made in such a way that I think it stands alone. People who have never read the books will enjoy this just as much.

The Movie Blog: Who wins in a fight; your Jack Reacher or Tom Cruises’? Alan Ritchson: I was like eight years old like, “I could beat up anybody.” If I got kidnapped by somebody in the candy van, like I could beat them up! I’ve always felt like that. So I don’t know. I would never say I’d never backed down from a fight either way.

Alan Ritchson REACHER Interview:

About REACHER:

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

REACHER Trailer: