Here’s Your Chance To See See Nightmare Alley For Free!

Would you like to see Nightmare Alley starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Toni Collette? Would you like to see it for free? Enter here for a chance to win a Fandango code valid for a pair of tickets to see Nightmare Alley in theaters! Deadline to enter is Monday December 27th, 2021 at 11am CST. Passes will be emailed to the winners.

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Enter The Giveaway

About Nightmare Alley:

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

The Nightmare Alley Trailer: