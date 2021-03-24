This INVINCIBLE Giveaway Is Coming To A Comic Shop Near You

INVINCIBLE, the groundbreaking comic book from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is coming to Amazon Prime Video this Friday, March 26th, with weekly releases through April 30th. We’ve partnered with Amazon Prime to offer some lucky fans a chance to win an Invincible Prize pack. Winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by 12pm CST on Friday, March 26, 2021.

HOW TO ENTER:

A Bigger Celebration:

To celebrate the show’s premiere and show appreciation for the hardcore fanbase of the comic book who helped make the show possible, Prime Video is celebrating with an in-store comic book shop experience, including giveaways and a special sweepstakes where fans may get the chance to become a superhero.

Prime Video is teaming up with local comic book stores across the country to give superfans the chance to interact with their favorite comic. Fans can purchase the limited edition recover of INVINCIBLE Volume 1, while also receiving an array of exclusive INVINCIBLE giveaway items, including collectible pin sets, tote bags, portable power banks, posters and more (while supplies last). More than 50 stores around the U.S. will be participating in these giveaways beginning this weekend.

So far we know the following Chicago locations will be participating:

Chicago Comics (3244 N. Clark St.)

Graham Cracker Comics (77 E. Madison)

Challengers Comics (1845 N Western)

G-Mart Comics (2641 N Kedzie Ave.)

A F Books & Comics (20505 S. LaGrange Rd., Frankfort)

Please check with your local comic shop to see if they are involved with the INVINCIBLE Prime Video promotion.

Invincible Trailer:

About Invincible:

INVINCIBLE is an Amazon Original series based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The hour-per-episode series also stars Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Melise, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. The first three episodes are coming to Prime Video on March 26, with weekly releases through April 30 after that.