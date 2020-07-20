The Old Guard 2 | Charlize Theron Tells Us What We Can Expect

Charlize Theron stars in the new popular Netflix hit movie, The Old Guard. The film depicts a group of immortal mercenaries who go around the world fighting for good, only now to have to deal with the threat of having their secret exposed. Recently, we got a chance to speak to Charlize Theron about we can expect if The Old Guard 2 were to become a reality. There may be some minor spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t had a chance to see The Old Guard yet, you can go watch it on Netflix and check out our spoiler free review by clicking here.

The Movie Blog: Charlize, I love how you were able to capture the emotional burden of Andy’s character throughout the film in your performance. I don’t want to give anything away, but IF there were to be a sequel in the works, what do you think we can expect from Andy’s character from an emotional standpoint, given her new status and potential encounter moving forward? Charlize Theron: I think that you are spot-on. I think that if we were lucky enough to go and explore sequel, I do think those would probably be two very big important emotional points for Andy. Obviously, her relationship with Quynh is one that we set up in the first film to be a very important one. One that…she’s haunted by. She feels a tremendous amount of guilt that she let her friend down and that she couldn’t fix this situation. She’s lived with that for thousands and thousands of years. And I think the dynamic is going to be an interesting one because… they will not reunite and just give each other a hug. They’ll probably… I mean [Quynh is] pissed, I mean Quynh is pretty pissed; I think we can tell that from this.

Charlize Theron: So I think there might be a great fight before we hug. And then yes, listen, I think, again not to spoil the film…we wanted to, we wanted to make sure that this film and the characters in this film had real stakes. And it is something that you really struggle with in the world of immortality. How do you worry for your characters? How do you feel angst when they get into dangerous situations if they can live forever if nothing happens? And so the element of pain and suffering, and also that the gift can go, (we just don’t know when) is something that I think really helped us to have people tap into these characters in an emotional way.

