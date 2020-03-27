“The Night Clerk”: It’s a Helen Hunt Sighting!

The biggest deal about the new murder mystery thriller revolving around the antics of a voyeuristic young lad with Asperger’s Syndrome, “The Night Clerk”, is not really the story itself. Oh, it’s certainly passably amusing fare if you’ve got about an hour and a half to kill and nothing else to occupy that stretch of time. No, the big news here is that this flick stars…duh-duh-duh-duuuuh…she’s still out there doin’ her thing folks, though not many are aware…the great Helen Hunt!

Ms. Hunt is an Oscar winner (“As Good as It Gets”) and has garnered multiple Golden Globe and Emmy statues (“Mad About You”), and yet years ago this mega-talented actress seemingly dropped out of sight. Not sure why, but my conjecture is that she tired of relentless expectations to deliver an award-winning performance anytime she does anything. Eventually she concluded, “Hell with it. I’ve surpassed my wildest dreams for my chosen career and I’ve raked in plenty of bank. I’m completely content now to pick and choose my projects from here on out, film biz.”

Well, you just keep right on pickin’, HH. I’ll be out here choosing.