Movie Night at College: What Should You Know About It?

Studying can sometimes get overwhelming. That’s why you need to have a list of things that get you relaxed and distracted from everyday routine. Those things should focus on improving your social life or physical well-being. As an option, you can hit the gym with your roommates or if you feel like having a lazy evening – see if there is a college movie night coming up, those events can also be pretty special.

They say, “Business first; pleasure afterward.” Now, when all of your studies are taken care of with essayservice.com, you should consider some fun activities to create unforgettable memories from your college life. A typical college movie night would be great for that as it is very relaxed and cozy, you don’t even need to dress up or look at your best. However, there are some things you need to know to make the most of it.

Tip 1: Treat It as an Essential

Photo credit: Felix Mooneeram

With all the study around, it’s important to take a break from time to time and just enjoy your time with friends or family. Going to a college movie night is an excellent option for such a pastime. Plus, it’s very cheap since you can go see a movie at your college theater for as little as $4 or maybe even for free.

A college movie night doesn’t have to be something you wait for. You can actually arrange it by yourself on your campus. Just invite some friends over, settle on a movie to watch, and then you’re good to go.

Such an event is also a great place to meet new people and bond with the guys you already know. It’s easy to find the people you share interests with and thus expand your circle of friends. Maybe you will even get to see or talk to your crush there, who wouldn’t want that? After all, it’s all about communicating, having fun, and forgetting about all of your study-related worries.

Tip 2: You Can Choose What to Watch

Choosing a movie can be quite a toughie. When your college movie night is arranged by someone else at the campus theater, you don’t really get to choose, but you can always pitch some ideas if you know some decent movies everyone will enjoy watching. However, when it is you who organizes this homey-vibe event, you can actually rule the day and pick a movie to watch.

If nothing comes to mind, there are always those “must-watch” lists you can get ideas from. For example, Vulture has recently made a list of cool college comedies to watch (both old and new). Here are some options for you:

Pitch Perfect (2012) . Great for music lovers. This one shows college competitiveness, lifelong friendship, campus social groups, and, of course, a bit of typical college life.

22 Jump Street (2014) featuring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. This one is a light comedy with some action tricks; it will show you some relatable college situations we have all been in at some point.

Legally Blonde (2001). This one is quite old but still very relevant. It is all about that #girlpower, emancipation, having it all, and women getting what it is they really want from life.

Tip 3: Bring Food, Even if It’s Your Grandma’s Pie

Photo credit: Alex Munsell

One of the best things about college movie nights is that you can bring whatever snacks you want, no need to try to sneak some food into the cinema. With most regular movie theaters, you would have to limit yourself with the things they offer, but not with a college movie night. Here you can go wild with your snacks: bring everything from Chinese stew to your grandma’s pie (now, this is a bit extreme, of course, but you get the point).

In case you are having trouble with deciding what snacks to get, there is an excellent list of Buzzfeed movie snack ideas for you to consider. For example, you can get cheese straws, chocolate cupcakes, oreo popcorn, or even some salty sausage pretzels. Naturally, you can also go healthy and get some baby carrots or dried fruit and nuts – the choice is yours.

With all these tips in mind, you need to remember the most important rule of college movie night: it is about letting things go, taking a break, being easy on yourself, and enjoying the time spent with friends. You can also take some cool non-photoshopped photos you will later on use for a mood board or something. They will remind you of this precious time when you finish your studies.

P.S. Don’t forget to show up a bit earlier than everyone else to take the best seats in the room.