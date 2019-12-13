Popular Egyptian Style Online Slots

Book of Ra is a slot machine released in the year 2005 by Novomatic. Even today it holds a popular position among classic slots, and many have been designed based on this theme. Here is the list of the different features that make this game popular as well as other alternatives to it available online.

About the Classic Slot

This classic gambling machine was launched as one of the earlier releases of Novomatic. It is based on Egyptian mythology which showcases the story of the ‘Sun God Ra’. The slot is of high variance and wildly popular. The artworks are fantastic and sound effects are classic, helping to recreate a nostalgic feel. The iconic book acts as the wild and scatter symbol, which also helps players to make wins. This has also been an inspiration for many later slots by other developers on a similar theme.

Here are some similar slots with an Egyptian theme that are just as good as the original Novomatic title.

Magic Mirror

It is a game inspired by fantasy comes from the German software developer Merkur. It features symbols like magic mirrors, unicorns and an enchanted book. The slot has a classic look and feels similar to Book of Ra slot. This software also features 10 paylines along with 10 free spins which come on when any expanding symbol is selected.

Book of Fortune

This is a product of Amatic popular with many casinos. It features a world of fantasy where there are magic books, wizards and castles. It is also based on 10 paylines and features scatters as well as wilds. The feature of an expanding symbol triggering free spins, 10 in total is also common to Novomatic’s creation.

Ancient Egypt

This game by Pragmatic Play combines common elements of most slots based on ancient Egyptian civilisation similar to Novomatic’s creation. Here one will find the Cleopatra along with other symbols like ‘Scarab’ that acts as scatter as well as wild. These symbols also activate free spins when randomly chosen as expanding icons on the lines, and this feature also bears similarity to Novomatic’s creation.

Book of Gods

It is a title based on the Egyptian theme by Big Time Gaming. As per the theme, it includes a magical text that acts as scatter as well as wild. The slot matrix is based on 243 ways to win technique instead of the fixed paylines of 10 that help to spin the slot. Players can trigger free spins 15, 20 to 25 in number along with a cloning icon when 3, 4 or 5 scatters are found.

Book of Dead

This could be considered as one of the best alternatives to Novomatic titles. It is considered one of the biggest clones that are offered by Play’n GO. The game is designed similar to Novomatic’s product, with 10 paylines that are fixed. There is also a jackpot prize of 250,000 coins. Here also the Book of Dead acts as the wild and scatter. Three and more scatter icons can help unlock the free spins up to 10, which are associated with an expanding icon randomly chosen.

The above names showcase similarities with Novomatic’s classic production, which was one of the earliest releases. It has paved the way for other software developers to design similar theme-based slots which are found attractive by most players. The main advantage is the simple gameplay and matrix along with straightforward bonuses that appeal to most.