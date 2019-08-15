Review: Avengers: Endgame Home Media Are Must-Owns For MCU Fans

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented, 11-year cinematic journey in which the Avengers take one final stand against Thanos, delivered the biggest opening weekend in history and is currently one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Today, Avengers fans around the world can assemble once more for the in-home release of Avengers: Endgame, now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand.

Fans who bring home “Avengers: Endgame” will gain hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more.

BONUS MATERIAL:

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.” This was a touching love story that reminds even comic fans that these comic book movies don’t have to be only about aliens, superpowers, and action. Cap and Peggy’s last dance was a great dramatic touch without being over bearing at the same time.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. This was such a touching and well produced feature for the legendary Stan Lee. Just when I thought I was over all the feels of his passing, this clip brought back all those emotions in a great way. Any comic fan will surely appreciate this tribute.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original "Iron Man" — and launched the MCU. To this day, the first Iron Man film still holds up in terms of being a great movie. This clip reminds us that Robert Downey Jr was such a perfect fit for this entire cinematic universe, that it's really hard to imagine Endgame even becoming a possiblity. See more in the clip below.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero. This was a delightful presentation of just how far Chris Evans has really brought the character of Captain America. He’ll truly be missed, that is, until he make a hopeful return to the role.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow's journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way. This was a great segment to really emphasize the fact that Widow's contribution to the films. This deeper dive into her character really brings to light much more depth to her character than initially realized. As far as a setup, this was a great way to prep viewers for the upcoming Black Widow solo film.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back! It was amazing to see how long and complicated the process to make both Infinity War and Endgame. The Russo Brothers really had a historically huge challenge on their hands to juggle so many stories and characters. It was a great success and they've established themselves as some of the best directors in the industry after Endgame.

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble. Marvel is certainly displaying women have more representation in a positive way that's both encouraging and inspiring for a new generation. It was really exciting to see just how many female characters within the MCU to have so many great stories, and having them get even that brief team-up moment in Endgame was pretty cool to see.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created. Thor's character has endured so much suffering throughout the MCU that the "Bro Thor" was an interesting direction to take the character. At first glance it may have seemed like a reckless abandonment of his trauma, this feature does however remind audiences that his emotional pain is no laughing matter. I appreciated this clip reminding us to look beyond the comedy and at the real heroism that lies behind the character of Thor.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.” Of all of the deleted scenes, I do think that the “Taken a Knee” was probably one of the best ones. It certainly felt right and respectful given the emotional impact of that final scene in Endgame. Although it’s now understandable that the funeral scene would’ve been a bit redundant, I still think that this scene would’ve been just fine within the movie itself either way.

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

– Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. If you happened to watch many of the news, articles, or any of the interviews of the Russo Brothers and the writers, then much of the commentary here won’t be very revealing. It’s still great to hear their thoughts and many of the “almost happened” type of scenarios that didn’t make it into the movie. Needless to say, it’s still probably one of the better aspects of these bonus features.

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Josh Brolin returns as the film’s infamous villain, Thanos.

Marvel Cinematic Universe characters restored to the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, and Vin Diesel as Groot with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Reprising their roles, Rene Russo returns as Frigga, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Taika Waititi as Korg, William Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross and Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce.

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” is directed by Emmy Award®–winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo from an original screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.