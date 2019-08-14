Chicago/Milwaukee: Come See Angel Has Fallen Early and FREE!

Hey Chicago and Milwaukee! Did you want to see Angel Has Fallen starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Lionsgate is inviting you to a free advance screening of Angel Has Fallen! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Milwaukee: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

7:00 PM

AMC Mayfair Mall

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

7:00 PM

Angel Has Fallen Trailer:

About Angel Has Fallen:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.