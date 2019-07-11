The Best Movie-themed Online Slots

Online slots are as popular as ever, as with that, software providers have had to come up with new and innovative ways to keep audiences happy and stay ahead of its competition. Many of the best online casinos feature unique and exciting gambling options, including a great selection of casino games at novicasino.com.

These days, some of the best slot machines are those inspired by beloved TV shows and movies. From the classics like Rocky to more modern movies like Bridesmaids, many software providers are joining forces with studios for the rights to produce slot machines based on these movies. While some have been met with scorn and distaste, others have been widely praised. Here are some of the most faithfully recreated online slots based on famous movies.

Rocky – Playtech

This knock-out game is inspired by none other than Rocky Balboa as he brawls his way to the top. The action is kicked into high gear as the Italian Stallion takes on some of the meanest opponents, while the bonus round adds to the excitement. Here, you are required to select one of Rocky’s famous opponents, namely Clubber Long, Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago and while movie clips play in the background, your goal is to beat up your opponent before getting knocked out yourself. The prize is awarded based on how many rounds you win.

The Rocky online slot also features a rewarding free spins bonus round and the chance to earn double winning. You could also walk away with an additional payout of five times your initial bet if you see the letter R O C K and Y appear in that order across the reels. Just like the movies, this Playtech title is fast-paced, exciting and challenging and enjoys a vocal and loyal fan base.

Terminator 2 – Microgaming

Often regarded as one of the greatest action flicks of all time, Arnie’s Terminator is the action-hero at his finest and translates seamlessly into an online slot. And the fact that it is powered by Microgaming only makes things more interesting.

While playing this sci-fi-themed slot machine, you will come across a host of characters from the original movie, including John, Sarah, the T-1000 and the Terminator himself. To add authenticity to your experience, the original movies soundtrack plays in the background, creating dramatic tension that you will simply love. For those looking for big wins, Terminator 2 features a great bonus round, where an additional row of symbols appear on the reels, adding over 700 winning combinations to the game.

What’s more, T-1000 has the ability to transform into any other character on the reels, giving players the chance to earn the highest possible win per spin. If atmospheric tension and high action is what you are looking for, this top-class slot machine from Microgaming will surely do the trick.

The Dark Knight – Microgaming

Another Microgaming release, The Dark Knight is one of the most beloved Batman movies of all time thanks to the brilliant performances of Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as The Joker. Now, Microgaming commemorates the great movie in the best way with an excellent online slot that is 100% faithful to the original movie. The design of the game is outstanding and great attention has been paid to detail.

What makes The Dark Knight online slot so intriguing is its gameplay – there are no typical paylines but a cool 243 ways to win. There is a fun and rewarding free spins bonus round. Here, any stacked wilds making an appearance on the reels increase your chances of winning big. You can also expect to see Batman and his arch nemesis The Joker pop up across the reels during the action. But the best part of it all? The Dark Knight features a six-figure progressive jackpot, so if you’re feeling lucky, give it a try.