Could [SPOILER] Still Be Alive At The End of Spider-Man Far From Home?

Think you know what really happened at the end of Spider-Man Far From Home? Well there’s reason to believe that we all have probably been duped. In this video, I’m going to present to you some evidence that you might have been fooled by a certain character. SPOILER ALERT! This will obviously contain spoilers for the ending of Spider-Man Far From Home. If you’re interested in a spoiler-free review of Spider-Man Far From Home, then please check out the review here. Otherwise, check out our full explanation on what those post credits meant for Spider-Man and more.

Could [SPOILER] Still Be Alive At The End Of Spider-Man?:

Spider-Man Far From Home Video Review