Like Movie Themed Slots? Here are 5 of the Best

Slot machines and movies go together like, well, popcorn and movies and when you just can’t get enough of your favourite film franchise what better way to enjoy more of it than by the prospect of being able to win money as you enjoy it. Potsofgold.com look at 5 of the top movie themed slot machines available on the market today.

Nightmare on Elm Street

The classic 80’s horror flick is back in slot machine form, thanks to this five-reeler available in many places. The machine has a massive thirty pay lines and features characters from the film alongside suitably atmospheric stylings with writings in blood, and a gothic look and feel. Characters that will appear include Quentin, Jesse and Kris. Alongside the main protagonist Nancy, as well as the eponymous Freddie Kruger. Suitably spooky music keeps you engaged, and watch for Freddie popping up, instead of a nasty surprise you could get up to 10,000 times payout.

The Dark Knight

Few people can doubt that Batman’s most recent trilogy of films really brought the character to life and this film has spawned a couple of slot machines based on its assets. One from IGT and one from Microgaming. The IGT offering is a physical machine only, whereas the Microgaming one is an online offering. Looking at the Microgaming offering the machine features all of the elements you would expect from the Batman franchise, alongside character from the film such as Two-Face, and Rachel Dawes. The Batman symbol is obviously your key to winning big, so keep an eye out for it.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

As cult eighties comedies go, this was one of the best, and now it has been converted into a five reel, thirty-five win line slot machine for you to win big on. If you can ride your luck in the same way that Ferris did, then you could be in the money. Classic icons from the movie such a the Red Ferrari, Ferris’s shades, and the Save Ferris logo all appear alongside characters from the film such as Sloan, Cameron, Janey and of course Ferris himself, Keep an eye out for the Save Ferris badges which will trigger bonus games.

Forrest Gump

As his saying goes, life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you are going to get. This is very true of slot machines as each spin brings you new symbols. Here you will find items such as a Bubba Gump Shrimp cap, Jenny, Dan, Forrest himself, and of course a box of chocolates. There are five reels on offer with twenty-five win lines for you to win big.

Rocky

Such an iconic film has been transferred over to the slot machine with ease. The machine itself is a five reel, twenty-five win line affair and has characters from all over the popular film franchise, including Apollo Creed, Ivan Drango, Adrian and of course Rocky himself. There are plenty of surrounding sights and sounds to match the film as well.