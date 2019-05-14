Heres Your Chance To Win The John Wick 3 Giveaway Contest!

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Super assassin, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run with a huge bounty of $14M on his head. Thanks to the folks at Lionsgate, we’ve got a cool John Wick 3 prize pack for some lucky fans. Enter for the chance to win! Winners will be drawn at random from all entries.  Deadline for entry will be Wednesday May 15, 2019.

Keanu Reeves stars as ‘John Wick’ in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM.

 

HOW TO ENTER:

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE JOHN WICK 3 GIVEAWAY

JOHN WICK 3 Prize pack include:

1 – JOHN WICK 3 Hat

1 –  JOHN WICK 3 T-Shirt

1- 1 – JOHN WICK 3 Collector Coin

1 –  JOHN WICK 3 Phone charger

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum Trailer:

About John Wick Chapture 3 – Parabellum:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

 

Director:Chad Stahelski
Writers: Derek Kolstad and Shay Hatten and Chris Collins & Marc Abrams
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM is in theaters May 17, 2019.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts