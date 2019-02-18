Here’s Your Chance To Win The “A Madea Family Funeral” Giveaway

Madea is back for another funny family reunion that turns into an unexpected funeral in Tyler Perry’s latest film, A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL.  Thanks to Lionsgate,  you can now enter for a chance to win a A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL giveaway prize pack!  All you have to do is click the link below, and enter your information.  Winners will be drawn at random from all entries received by 5 PM CST on Monday, February 25. GOOD LUCK!

Prize Pack Will Include

  • 1 admit-two pass to see the film in theaters beginning March 4
  • 1 t-shirt, bottle opener, tissue pack
  • 1 Tyler Perry DVD prize pack (Madea Goes to Jail, Madea’s Witness Protection, Madea’s Family Reunion)

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL GIVEAWAY

A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL Trailer:

About The Movie:

A joyous family reunion turns into a hilarious nightmare as MADEA and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia and unexpectedly plan a funeral, which threatens to reveal sordid family secrets.

 

RELEASE DATE: March 1st, 2019
GENRE: Comedy
RATING: PG-13
DIRECTOR: Tyler Perry
WRITER: Tyler Perry
CAST: Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and Tyler Perry

