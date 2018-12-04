REMATCH! Stormbreaker vs Infinity Gauntlet In Avengers 4

Stormbreaker vs the Infinity Gauntlet originally seemed like an open and shut case. People assumed one was more powerful than the other. However, the Russo brothers held a Q&A recently and gave an interesting answer as to which weapon is truly more powerful. Based on their answer, I thought about what would happen if Stormbreaker and the Infinity Gauntlet faced off again in Avengers 4. Would the outcome be the same? Which weapon do you think would end up being the winner? Check out our video and let us know what you think in the comments below.

