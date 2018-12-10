Avengers 4 Endgame: A NEW Threat Greater Than Thanos?

Could Avengers 4 Endgame show a new villain? Due to an Avengers 4 leak of merchandise concept art, a new rumor suggests that we may see an even greater threat than Thanos in Avengers 4 Endgame. In this video, I’m going to narrow down the two most likely candidates that could be the supposed new threat in Avengers 4. Be sure to leave your thoughts in comments on what you think of these rumors, and whether you’d like to see these characters be the new villain in Avengers 4 Endgame.

