Avengers 4 Endgame: A NEW Threat Greater Than Thanos?

Could Avengers 4 Endgame show a new villain? Due to an Avengers 4 leak of merchandise concept art, a new rumor suggests that we may see an even greater threat than Thanos in Avengers 4 Endgame. In this video, I’m going to narrow down the two most likely candidates that could be the supposed new threat in Avengers 4. Be sure to leave your thoughts in comments on what you think of these rumors, and whether you’d like to see these characters be the new villain in Avengers 4 Endgame.
Avengers 4 Endgame: A New Threat Video:
Avengers 4 Endgame Official Trailer Reaction & Breakdown:
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Stars: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper
Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th, 2019. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!
Comment with Facebook