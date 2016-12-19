Skip to content
Google +
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Top Menu
The Movie Blog
The Official Home of Correct Movie Opinions
News Chat
Comics Chat
TV Chat
Reviews
Trailers
Posters
Interviews
Features
Contact Us
About
Main Menu
MOANA
December 19, 2016
Anthony Whyte
1 Comment
About Anthony Whyte
Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer |Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink
View all posts by Anthony Whyte
→
Post navigation
Review: Disney’s Moana is what every princess hopes for
You may like these posts
Tom Holland is… Nathan Drake?!
TOM HARDY IS VENOM
“The Free Agent Fan”: Poignant Expression of the Love for Baseball and for a Dad
How to Cite a Movie in APA Format
Review: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Delivers On Scares and Intrigue