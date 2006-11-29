I’m sorry… did that title just say “Open Water 2“??? Yep, it sure did. Now I know what you’re thinking. “How the hell do you do an Open Water 2?!?” And that my dear international friends is a very good question. If you’ve seen Open Water (based on a true story) you know damn well you CAN’T have an Open Water 2. You just can’t… the very notion is ridiculous right?

Well… as my friends over at Cinematical point out…. since when did ridiculous ever stop anyone who thought they could make a buck?:

Here’s what happens when you sell not only your movie, but your title: A distributor can take some completely unrelated flick and decide to slap that title in front of it and voila, you get a previously-reported, curious-looking direct-to-video title called Open Water 2: Adrift, which was actually known as simply Adrift before someone at Lionsgate realized, hey, both movies deal with shark attacks

Holy crap! If I understood the story right… they had a movie… the movie was called “Adrift”, and then out of nowhere the studio decides to rename it “Open Water 2: Adrift” even though the film has NOTHING to do with the first film other than the fact that it involves the same kind of circumstances? Seems dishonest to me.

So what is this Open Water 2: Adrift about? Well… the movie actually sounds kinda interesting:

A group of reunion-ing high-school pals decide to leap off the side of a yacht … but nobody remembered to lower that silly ladder! Which means they can’t get back on the boat … at all! And if that’s not weirdly tragic enough, one of the ill-fated bathers left a baby on board the boat! Alone!

You know what… ya… I’d see this. Why not? despite the stupid marketing move with the title. But hey… here we are… TALKING ABOUT IT… so I guess the marketing move worked. I still think it’s dishonest. Open Water 2: Adrift hits DVD shelves on February 20th.