Sinners Review – Music, Monsters, and Finger Licking Cultural Flavor

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is a bold and genre-blending Southern Gothic horror film that follows twin brothers returning home from World War I. As they attempt to rebuild their lives in the Jim Crow South, the past—both personal and ancestral—comes back with supernatural force. Combining vampire mythology, hoodoo spirituality, and emotional family drama, the film draws from deep historical and cultural roots while offering a fresh and terrifying vision of horror. Sinners Trailer:

The Good:

The performances in Sinners are nothing short of phenomenal. Michael B. Jordan delivers what may be his best work yet in a dual role, bringing two completely distinct and fully realized characters to life. You never forget that they’re twins—but you never confuse them either. Delroy Lindo has a standout moment in a deeply emotional monologue that quietly steals the spotlight. Hailee Steinfeld shares powerful chemistry with Jordan, adding warmth and tension in equal measure. Meanwhile, Jack O’Connell is chilling as the film’s villain—equal parts magnetic and menacing.

Newcomer Miles Canton deserves special recognition for an outstanding debut. His incredible vocal performance and presence on screen add depth to the film’s use of music, which becomes a powerful storytelling device throughout.

What sets Sinners apart is its thematic depth. The film’s exploration of duality—good vs. evil, past vs. future, life vs. death—is masterfully layered. Coogler doesn’t just hint at these ideas; he visualizes them, intertwining them with the score, the characters, and even the makeup design of the vampires. The result is a horror film that feels deeply cultural, resonant, and original, using the lens of music and ancestral trauma to reframe the vampire mythos into something hauntingly personal.

On a technical level, Coogler once again proves why he’s one of the most important filmmakers of his generation. The cinematography is exceptional, filled with bold compositions and tight action sequences that keep you emotionally and physically engaged. The writing is equally impressive—thoughtful, provocative, and emotionally grounded. Every character feels like they belong in this world. No one is flat. Everyone has a story.

And yes—the vampire design? Subtle, creepy, and just different enough to give Sinners its own unique place in the genre.

The Bad:

The only real drawback is the pacing. The first act takes its time establishing the era and characters, and while it’s meaningful, it may test some viewers’ patience. On the other hand, the third act—particularly the highly anticipated juke joint climax—feels rushed. The action is intense and entertaining, but you can’t help but wish the film had more time to let it all breathe.

There’s also a brief introduction to a mysterious group of characters that feels like a setup for something bigger… and then they vanish. It’s the kind of tease that screams franchise potential, but in this film, it left a small hole where more could’ve been explored.

The Verdict:

Sinners is a bloody, action-packed, medium scary horror that’s dripping with cultural flavor. This could be one of Ryan Coogler’s best films to date. The cast carries this film with their performances, and the unique touch of music as the connecting element helps Sinners carve its own mark in the horror genre. The inspiration of jazz is also felt through the film itself. You could say given all the layers this movie has, it’s jazz on the screen.

The best approach going into this film is to avoid any and all trailers. They spoiled way too many of the fun twists in the film. The two post-credit scenes have more sentimental value than anything else. See Sinners in IMAX, see it with an audience, and prepare to feel something. Sinners is the kind of film that lives in your mind long after the credits roll. And with its strong rewatchability, this one deserves to be revisited.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer(s): Ryan Coogler

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo

Sinners comes to theaters April 18th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Sinners Review – Music, Monsters, and Finger Licking Cultural Flavor Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

Rewatchability - 9/10 9/10 Overall 8.5/10 8.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)