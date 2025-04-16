Sinners: Ryan Coogler Talks Cooking, Culture, and Vampires

Writer-director Ryan Coogler is opening up about the personal inspirations behind his new film Sinners, and in true Coogler fashion, it’s a heartfelt gumbo of culture, memory, and genre filmmaking. The Movie Blog spoke with the acclaimed filmmaker to dive into how Sinners honors his late uncle, pays tribute to the Delta blues, and uses horror to explore spirituality.

(Spoiler Warning: Mild thematic discussion of Sinners follows.)

Pouring a Lifetime Into One Story

When asked how he bridged the gap between personal grief and genre filmmaking, Coogler didn’t hesitate to describe the depth of his emotional investment in Sinners.

“I kind of poured my whole life into this movie,” he told us. “I feel like I’ve been preparing for it for my whole life.”

To explain how so many seemingly different ideas—blues music, spirituality, grief, and horror—could coexist in one narrative, Coogler turned to food.

“I use a cooking analogy,” he said with a smile. “Our code name was ‘Grilled Cheese’ because we didn’t have a title for a long time. But really, my family’s specialty is gumbo. It’s the best gumbo I’ve ever had. This film is gumbo. It’s its own dish, with a lot of crazy elements, but it’s more than the sum of its parts.”

Vampires, the Occult, and the Blues

Coogler’s use of horror and vampires isn’t just a stylistic choice—it’s deeply tied to the cultural themes at the heart of Sinners.

“Delta blues music is the most important contribution our country has made to global popular culture,” he said. “It has a very close relationship with religion, the occult, and spirituality—both from the African continent and Christian influences.”

He continued, explaining that horror allowed him to explore these intersections in a visceral way, especially when combined with the emotional core of the film.

“I love cinema. It’s the artistic language I speak best,” he said. “People didn’t know I love horror films based on the last few movies I made. But I wanted to show my full self to the audience.”

The Cast That Brought It All Together

For Coogler, the project’s meaning only deepened once the actors joined the production.

“Once I found these actors, it made more and more sense every day,” he said. “It’s like every element of this gumbo started to blend in just right.”

A Spiritual Journey Disguised as a Horror Film

While Sinners may have vampires and horror tropes, Coogler makes it clear that this is a film with something much deeper on its mind.

“This movie is about legacy, about grief, about being seen. It’s spiritual. It’s musical. And it’s scary. That’s the gumbo.”

With Sinners, Ryan Coogler has cooked up a cinematic dish that’s both nourishing and bold, deeply personal and broadly resonant. It’s a film that promises to haunt audiences in the best way possible. You can watch the full interview by visiting the AAFCA YouTube Channel.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer(s): Ryan Coogler

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo

Sinners comes to theaters April 18th, 2025.