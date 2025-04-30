Final Destination: Bloodlines – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Final Destination: Bloodlines starring Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Link: Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Monday, May 12, 2025

7:00 PM

About Final Destination Bloodlines:

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—“Final Destination Bloodlines.” Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from

the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky direct the film. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick. “Final Destination Bloodlines” is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor,

Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel and Warren Zide. The behind-the-camera talent includes director of photography

Christian Sebaldt and production designer Rachel O’Toole. The film is edited by Sabrina Pitre. The music is by Tim Wynn. The costumes are designed by Michelle Hunter. The

casting is by Rich Delia. New Line Cinema presents A Practical Pictures / Freshman Year / Fireside Films Production: “Final Destination Bloodlines.” The film will be distributed in theaters and IMAX worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 16, 2025, and internationally beginning on 14 May 2025.

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer:

Director: Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein

Writer(s): Guy Busick, Lori Evans

Stars: Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee

Finale Destination: Bloodlines comes to theaters May 16th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!