Dog Man Review: A Zany and Action-Packed Romp

DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, the long-awaited adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s beloved children’s graphic novel series, bursts onto the screen with a mix of madcap comedy, high-energy action, and a surprisingly heartfelt core. Written and directed by Peter Hastings, the film serves as both a spin-off and a story within a story of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), expanding the franchise with a fresh but familiar sense of humor. Featuring an ensemble voice cast led by Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Stephen Root, Dog Man delivers a wildly entertaining adventure that will delight young audiences and amuse older viewers, even if it doesn’t always manage to sustain its momentum.

An Origin Story as Absurd as It Is Entertaining:

From the get-go, Dog Man establishes its gleefully over-the-top premise with an origin story that fully embraces the zany logic of Pilkey’s books. After a near-fatal explosion fuses Officer Knights’ body with that of his loyal police dog, Greg, the newly formed Dog Man is left to navigate his dual nature as both man and beast. This sets up a series of escalating conflicts between the clumsy yet lovable hero and his arch-nemesis, Petey, a diabolical but oddly charismatic orange cat voiced with snarky charm by Pete Davidson.

The film’s narrative thrives on its episodic structure, cycling through increasingly ridiculous schemes as Dog Man repeatedly thwarts Petey’s plans to take over OK City. However, where Dog Man sets itself apart from standard animated fare is in its underlying emotional arc, particularly with the introduction of Li’l Petey, a well-meaning but naive kitten clone of Petey. This unexpected dynamic between the villain and his unintended offspring provides a surprising amount of depth, touching on themes of redemption, family, and the lingering impact of childhood trauma.

Comedy That Leaps Off the Pages:

Much like its Captain Underpants predecessor, Dog Man is packed with irreverent humor that revels in its own silliness. The film masterfully translates Pilkey’s brand of comedic chaos onto the big screen, filled with exaggerated slapstick, visual gags, and rapid-fire quips. The character animation leans into a bouncy, loose-limbed style reminiscent of a child’s doodles come to life, mirroring the playful aesthetic of the original books.

Yet, while the film’s humor largely succeeds in capturing the anarchic spirit of its source material, not every joke lands. At times, the film’s reliance on absurdist humor and slapstick can feel repetitive, particularly in its middle act. Some gags stretch on longer than necessary, and a few sequences feel like filler rather than meaningful contributions to the plot. While this likely won’t deter its target audience of younger viewers, parents and older fans may find themselves wishing for tighter pacing and more consistent comedic variation.

Standout Performances and Engaging Characters:

The voice cast brings an infectious energy to the film, elevating even its more predictable moments. Pete Davidson’s portrayal of Petey is a highlight, blending sarcasm, exasperation, and occasional vulnerability in a way that makes the character both menacing and oddly endearing. Lil Rel Howery shines as the short-tempered police chief, delivering some of the film’s funniest lines with impeccable comedic timing.

Meanwhile, Isla Fisher provides warmth and charisma as Sarah Hatoff, and Lucas Hopkins gives Li’l Petey a wide-eyed innocence that makes the kitten’s unwavering optimism all the more charming. Peter Hastings, who supplies the vocal effects for Dog Man, ensures that the titular character’s canine mannerisms—enthusiastic tail-wagging, heavy panting, and expressive whimpers—are as much a part of the storytelling as the dialogue itself.

Action and Animation:

Visually, Dog Man is an explosion of color and creativity, with its animation embracing a hand-drawn, exaggerated style that feels like a direct extension of Pilkey’s illustrations. The film’s action sequences are as energetic as its humor, featuring over-the-top chases, slapstick-fueled battles, and a particularly inventive climactic showdown involving Flippy, a telekinetic fish-turned-villain.

DreamWorks’ animation team deserves praise for balancing the film’s cartoony aesthetic with fluid movement and dynamic cinematography. The exaggerated character designs, expressive facial animations, and kinetic camera work all contribute to the film’s relentless energy. However, this same hyperactivity occasionally results in visual overload, with certain scenes feeling too chaotic for their own good. While this frenetic style is in line with the source material, some moments could have benefited from brief pauses to let the storytelling breathe.

A Heartfelt Message Wrapped in Mayhem:

What truly sets Dog Man apart from standard slapstick comedies is its surprising emotional core. While the film never takes itself too seriously, it does take the time to explore themes of acceptance, second chances, and found family. The relationship between Petey and Li’l Petey offers the most poignant moments, adding unexpected layers to the film’s otherwise straightforward narrative. Petey’s backstory, involving an abusive father, is handled with sensitivity and reinforces the idea that people (or, in this case, cats) are not bound by the mistakes of their past.

Dog Man himself, though largely played for laughs, serves as an unconventional hero whose actions speak louder than words. His unwavering loyalty, kindness, and eagerness to do good—despite his limitations—make him a protagonist worth rooting for. The film’s resolution, which emphasizes the power of compassion over brute force, delivers a satisfying and uplifting message that resonates well beyond its comedic antics.

Additional Thoughts:

Dog Man is a spirited and frequently funny adaptation that successfully brings Dav Pilkey’s beloved character to the big screen. With its energetic animation, engaging voice performances, and a mix of slapstick and heart, the film is sure to entertain its target audience and amuse older viewers familiar with Pilkey’s world.

However, its relentless pacing and occasional overindulgence in absurdity may leave some audiences feeling fatigued. While the film’s humor is largely effective, a bit more variety and restraint could have made for a tighter, more consistently engaging experience.

Overall:

Overall, Dog Man is a solid entry in the Captain Underpants franchise—an exuberant, if slightly uneven, animated romp that captures the spirit of its source material. It may not reach the comedic heights of its predecessor, but it offers enough laughs, action, and heart to justify its place as a worthy spin-off.

Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 6.4/10 6.4/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)