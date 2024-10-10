Strange Darling Review: A Tense and Twisted Game of Survival

JT Mollner’s Strange Darling is an electrifying psychological thriller that refuses to follow conventional storytelling. Driven by a nonlinear narrative structure, the film is a meticulously crafted and tension-filled tale about the dangers of lust, manipulation, and survival. With standout performances by Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, Strange Darling is a taut and gripping exploration of the thin line between predator and prey.

A cat-and-mouse thriller:

Strange Darling is an intense cat-and-mouse thriller that challenges the audience with its six-chapter, nonlinear format. The film cleverly plays with chronology, switching between moments that disorient the viewer while unraveling the motivations behind its characters’ violent and destructive actions. This narrative choice makes for a compelling and complex viewing experience, one that rewards close attention to detail as each chapter gradually paints a clearer picture of the relationship between the two central figures, the Lady and the Demon.

The nonlinear structure is crucial to understanding the core dynamic between the two leads, making the film not just a typical survival thriller but a psychological portrait of two morally bankrupt individuals. The film’s pacing is deliberately measured—slow-burning when it needs to be and explosively fast when the action spikes—allowing the tension to build as the viewer is drip-fed key information through fragmented time jumps.

Fitzgerald and Gallner are fantastic:

Willa Fitzgerald’s portrayal of the Lady is riveting. At first glance, she appears to be a vulnerable woman caught in a deadly scenario, but as the story progresses, Fitzgerald reveals layers of cunning and malice, making her character as dangerous as she is fascinating. Her role as the Electric Lady—a serial killer whose exploits mirror those of infamous real-world criminals—delivers a haunting performance that blurs the line between victim and villain. She portrays the character with an icy intensity, adding a level of unpredictability that keeps the viewer on edge.

Kyle Gallner, as the Demon, provides an equally captivating performance. Gallner’s portrayal of a man who is not only embroiled in this deadly game but also has his own hidden agenda adds depth to the film. He skillfully balances the role of the pursuer and the pursued, shifting between moments of vulnerability and aggression. The interplay between the two characters is electric, driven by both a dangerous sexual tension and an underlying sense of doom.

Supporting cast:

The supporting cast, including Barbara Hershey and Ed Begley Jr., add flavor to the story’s rural setting. Their roles are minor but memorable, contributing to the eerie and offbeat atmosphere that permeates the film’s second act. Hershey, in particular, brings a sense of unnerving calm to her portrayal of Genevieve, a doomsday prepper whose tranquil existence is shattered by the chaos that enters her life.

Themes:

Strange Darling explores the psychological warfare between two deeply flawed individuals, each trying to gain the upper hand. At its heart, the film is a meditation on power and control, with both the Lady and the Demon grappling for dominance throughout their encounters. Mollner deftly explores how both characters use violence and manipulation as tools for survival. The sexual dynamics between them are equally charged, making their interactions all the more unsettling as they blur the line between consent and coercion.

The film doesn’t shy away from examining the violence inherent in relationships built on lies and gamesmanship. The hyperrealistic sadomasochistic roleplay between the two characters serves as a twisted metaphor for their emotional power struggles, with the stakes growing ever higher as they try to outmaneuver one another. This exploration of human nature—how desire, ego, and fear drive people to unspeakable acts—lends the film an added layer of depth beyond its surface-level thrills.

Gorgeous cinematography:

Set in rural Oregon, Strange Darling uses its isolated, backwoods setting to its full advantage. The serene, quiet beauty of the landscape contrasts sharply with the violence and danger that unfolds, heightening the film’s sense of dread. Cinematographer Giovanni Ribisi captures the natural beauty of the region with lush, sweeping shots of dense forests, tranquil lakes, and winding roads, yet there is always a sense that danger is lurking just beyond the trees. The environment becomes another character in the film—one that is indifferent to the horrors happening within it.

The rural backdrop also amplifies the isolation of the characters. The wide-open spaces create a sense of freedom, but that freedom quickly becomes suffocating as the characters realize there is no escape from the deadly game they’ve entered. The claustrophobic interiors of the motel room and the farmhouse contrast sharply with the openness outside, adding to the film’s suspense.

Direction and pacing:

JT Mollner’s direction is precise and deliberate. The nonlinear storytelling might frustrate some viewers initially, but Mollner’s vision is clear as the film expertly navigates between different moments of time, never losing its grip on the viewer. Each chapter serves a purpose, gradually piecing together the characters’ backstories and revealing their motivations without over-explaining or resorting to exposition-heavy dialogue.

The film’s pacing is another of its strengths. Mollner knows when to ratchet up the tension and when to allow the story to breathe. Scenes of quiet tension are punctuated by bursts of brutal violence, keeping the audience engaged and constantly on edge. The script is tight, with dialogue that feels natural even as it veers into the dark and disturbing. Mollner’s attention to detail is evident, particularly in how he choreographs the cat-and-mouse sequences between the Lady and the Demon, each encounter escalating in intensity until the final, bloody confrontation.

Flaws:

While Strange Darling is undeniably thrilling, it isn’t without its flaws. The nonlinear narrative, while effective, may alienate viewers who prefer a more straightforward story. The film’s conclusion, while satisfying in terms of character development, may feel abrupt to some, leaving certain elements of the plot unresolved. Additionally, the themes of sadomasochism and hyperrealistic roleplay may not sit well with all audiences, as they require the viewer to invest in the characters’ twisted psyches.

Overall:

Strange Darling is an engrossing and provocative thriller that delivers on both tension and character complexity. JT Mollner’s direction, combined with stellar performances by Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner, creates a film that is as unpredictable as it is unnerving. Though its nonlinear structure may confuse some, it ultimately serves the film’s greater purpose of peeling back the layers of its dark and dangerous leads. With a beautiful yet menacing backdrop and a story that explores the brutal dynamics of power, Strange Darling is a film that lingers long after the credits roll.

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

