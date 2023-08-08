New Talk To Me Sequel Greenlit By A24

Talk to Me became A24’s biggest opening in less than 2 weeks and is now finally getting a sequel. It opened on the 28th of July in theatres, and since then, the supernatural horror film has kept beating box office expectations. It made a 10 million dollar debut, and the ticket sales became the second most significant start, followed by Hereditary, which had 13 million dollars. The movie has generated approximately 23 million dollars at the domestic box office.

Talk To Me Sequel Will See Original Directors Returning

With its gleaming success, it is making a comeback with Danny and Michael Philippou as they will write and direct it. Talk to Me had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which took place earlier this year. To create anticipation before the film’s opening weekend, the studio then screened the film at San Diego Comic-Con. The story is about a group of friends who learn how to call upon spirits. At first, it’s all in laughter and fun until one of them accidentally releases a terrifying supernatural force. The movie stars Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, and Miranda Otto.

The US-based producer-distributor had shared a graphic on social media with the title Talk 2 Me: The Sequel. It also included a hand from the first movie that had been bent into the shape of a number two. The words ‘Coming soon’ was then added to the graphic. The addition of any additional cast members or members of the original film’s crew has not yet been confirmed, nor have the Talk To Me sequel’s production or the date of release.

Directors Share Their Plans For A Talk To Me Sequel

Many people may find it surprising to hear about the sequel’s announcement so soon after the film’s premiere, but the Philippou brothers have obviously had plenty of time to consider what the story’s potential sequels might entail. The studio then screened the film at San Diego Comic-Con. Irrespective of whether characters from this film return, the premise’s open-mindedness means that the filmmakers can explore the mythology further in a subsequent film or even shift forward into the future. Just last month, the filmmakers suggested their vision for the story’s future.

Danny also shared his thoughts on this while talking to The Hollywood Reporter,

“The other part of me is like, ‘Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.’ I’ve got these set pieces that I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.’ So, if A24 came to me and said, ‘You know what? We’d like a sequel.’ I wouldn’t be able to resist. I’d want to do it so bad.” — Danny Phillipou; The Hollywood Reported

To this, Michael had added,

“I guess a question would be, would you continue the story around Mia and those characters, or do you go to another part of the world? That’s a debate.”

The writers and directors of Talk To Me, Danny and Michael Philippou, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that they had already shot material for a prequel involving the character Duckett from the beginning of their movie and had begun on material for a second title. Danny also mentioned that they couldn’t help but think of scenes for the sequel while writing the first film, and there are so many scenes. He further said The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it.”

Talk to Me is in theatres now.

Are you looking forward to a Talk To Me sequel? Let us know in the comments below what you wanna see in the follow-up.