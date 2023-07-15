Knights of the Zodiac Review: A Convoluted and Mediocre Film That Fails to Shine

Knights of the Zodiac, directed by Tomek Bagiński, attempts to bring to life the beloved manga and anime series but falls short in almost every aspect. With a weak and bland plot, hilariously bad CGI, a convoluted storyline, tonal clashes, mediocre action sequences, and lackluster performances, this film is reminiscent of a forgettable relic from the 1990s rather than a modern adaptation.

The film follows a headstrong street orphan who discovers hidden powers and is tasked with protecting a reincarnated goddess who watches over humanity. However, the plot fails to engage or captivate viewers due to its lack of depth and originality. It feels like a generic and uninspired story that fails to explore its potential, leaving audiences wanting more substance and creativity.

One of the most glaring issues with Knights of the Zodiac is the CGI. The visual effects are not only strange but also laughably bad. The quality of the CGI feels outdated and reminiscent of early 1990s productions, lacking the polish and sophistication expected in modern films. It is jarring and detracts from the overall viewing experience, making it difficult to immerse oneself in the story.

Moreover, the film’s narrative quickly becomes convoluted and bizarre, leaving audiences bewildered and disconnected. There is a tonal clash throughout the film, as it swings between targeting young kids and catering to fully grown adults. The disparate tones fail to blend harmoniously, resulting in a disjointed and inconsistent viewing experience. It feels like the filmmakers were unsure of their target audience and attempted to please everyone, ultimately pleasing no one.

The action sequences, which should have been a highlight, are disappointingly forgettable. While they are passable in terms of choreography, none of them stand out as exceptional or memorable. The lack of innovative fight scenes and the absence of any real tension or excitement further contribute to the film’s mediocrity.

Unfortunately, the performances from the main cast do not elevate the film either. Mackenyu, portraying Seiya the Pegasus Knight, delivers a lackluster performance that fails to capture the character’s depth and charisma. Famke Janssen, who has proven her acting prowess in previous roles, is unfortunately underutilized, leaving fans longing for her to display her talents. The entire cast seems to struggle with their characters, failing to inject them with the necessary emotional depth and authenticity.

Knights of the Zodiac draws unfortunate comparisons to the infamous Dragonball Evolution – a film that fans of the franchise prefer to erase from their memory. Similarly, this adaptation is likely to be forgotten in the annals of cinema due to its lackluster execution and failure to capture the essence of its source material.

Knights of the Zodiac disappoints on multiple fronts. Its weak and bland plot, coupled with hilariously bad CGI, convoluted storytelling, tonal clashes, unremarkable action sequences, and lackluster performances, make it a forgettable and lackluster adaptation. Fans of the original material are likely to be disappointed by this film, and even general audiences will find little to enjoy. Knights of the Zodiac fails to capture the magic and excitement of the source material, leaving viewers longing for a more engaging and faithful adaptation.