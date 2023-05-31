White Men Can’t Jump Review: A Painfully Dull Remake Devoid Of Soul

White Men Can’t Jump, directed by Calmatic, attempts to revive the cult classic from the ’90s but falls drastically short of capturing the essence that made the original film so memorable. With disappointing performances, flat cinematography, and a distinct lack of heart, this sequel fails to deliver the energy and charm that its predecessor possessed.

White Men Can’t Jump Trailer:

The Good:

Perhaps the only good thing about White Men Can’t Jump is that it thankfully isn’t too long technically, even though it certainly feels like it is. It runs at a relatively short running time of 101 minutes, so you won’t have to clear off a huge portion of your day to sit through this (if you even want to).

The Bad:

One of the most glaring issues in White Men Can’t Jump is the embarrassingly awful and uncharismatic performance from Jack Harlow. While the original film showcased Woody Harrelson‘s magnetic and engaging portrayal of Billy Hoyle, Harlow’s attempt to fill those shoes feels forced and amateurish. His lack of chemistry with the rest of the cast hampers the film’s overall dynamic, making it difficult to invest in the characters’ journeys.

The cinematography in White Men Can’t Jump is another letdown. Unlike the vibrant and energetic visuals of the original film, this sequel feels flat and dull. The camera work lacks creativity, often resorting to static shots that fail to capture the excitement of the basketball games or the nuances of the characters’ interactions. The absence of a distinct visual style leaves the audience yearning for the energy and creativity that defined the original.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of this film is its overall lifelessness and soullessness. White Men Can’t Jump lacks the heart and passion that made its predecessor so beloved. The script fails to capture the witty banter and camaraderie that was integral to the first film’s success. The attempts at humor feel forced and fall flat, leaving the audience craving the genuine laughter and authentic moments that characterized the original.

Regrettably, this sequel comes across as a severely watered-down version of its predecessor. It fails to capture the essence of what made White Men Can’t Jump a classic in the first place. The themes of racial tension, friendship, and personal growth that were explored so effectively in the original film are replaced by hollow imitations, leaving audiences feeling disconnected and unengaged.

Furthermore, the vibrant vibes and feel-good nature of the first film are completely absent in this lackluster remake. The electric atmosphere of the street basketball courts, the infectious enthusiasm of the players, and the tension of high-stakes games are all replaced by a monotonous and unexciting backdrop. The film lacks the energy to keep viewers invested, making it feel like a chore to sit through the entirety of its runtime.

White Men Can’t Jump (2023) fails to capture the magic of its predecessor, delivering a disappointing and lifeless experience. Jack Harlow’s underwhelming performance, flat cinematography, and lack of heart make it difficult to justify this sequel’s existence. Fans of the original film will likely be left yearning for the charisma, chemistry, and excitement that defined the far superior original film.