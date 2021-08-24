Chicago: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings early and free? Grab your passes to this free advance screening of ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

Katy (Awkwafina) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021.

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
7:00 PM

About Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings:

Marvel Studios’ “ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as ShangChi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as ShangChi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. “ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Trailer:

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Writers: David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham
Stars: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict
Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh,
and Tony Leung
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in theaters September 3, 2021. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

