Chicago: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings early and free? Grab your passes to this free advance screening of Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

7:00 PM

About Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang–Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang–Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. “Shang–Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Trailer: