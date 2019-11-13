Chicago & Milwaukee: Grab Your “KNIVES OUT” Advance Passes

Hey Chicago and Milwaukee! Did you want to see Knives Out starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Lionsgate is inviting you to a free advance screening of Knives Out! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Milwaukee: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

11/20/2019

7:00 PM

Marcus Majestic Cinema-Brookfield

11/20/2019

7:00 PM

KNIVES OUT Trailer:

About KNIVES OUT:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast that also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a fun, witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.