Chicago & Milwaukee: Enter To Win The Rambo Last Blood Giveaway

Enter for the chance to win a RAMBO LAST BLOOD prize pack! Thanks to the folks at Lionsgate, we’ve got a cool RAMBO LAST BLOOD prize pack for some lucky fans in Chicago and Milwaukee. Winners will be drawn at random from all entries. Deadline for entry will be Monday, September 23, 2019.

HOW TO ENTER:

Rambo Last Blood Prize pack include:

2 admit-one passes to the see RAMBO LAST BLOOD in theaters

RAMBO LAST BLOOD 1 tactical pen

RAMBO LAST BLOOD 1 headband

RAMBO LAST BLOOD 1 bullet shot glass

RAMBO LAST BLOOD 1 mini poster

Rambo Last Blood Trailer:

About Rambo Last Blood:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.