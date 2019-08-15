Here’s Your Chance To Win the Angel Has Fallen Giveaway Contest!

Enter for the chance to win an ANGEL HAS FALLEN prize pack! Thanks to the folks at Lionsgate, we’ve got a cool Angel Has Fallen prize pack for some lucky fans. Winners will be drawn at random from all entries. Deadline for entry will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

HOW TO ENTER:

Angel Has Fallen Prize pack include:

1 – Angel Has Fallen Backpack

1 – Angel Has Fallen Canteen

1- Angel Has Fallen Utility Bracelet

1 – Angel Has Fallen Bottle Opener/Charger

Angel Has Fallen Trailer:

About Angel Has Fallen:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.