Nick Fury had some very interesting secrets in Spider-Man Far From Home. Instead of randomly guessing in some theories, we finally have confirmation from the director of Far From Home, Jon Watts. He provided some answers to address how long Nick Fury has had those major secrets. If you had questions about Nick Fury in the post credit scene of Spider-Man Far From Home, this may answer them for you. SPOILER ALERT! This video will contain spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man Far From Home Director Responds To Nick Fury’s Big Secret