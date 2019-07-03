Spider-Man Far From Home Post Credits Explained (Breakdown & Analysis)

Did you just see Spider-Man Far From Home? If you stayed for both post credit scenes, then odds are that you probably have some questions about the surprising twists and turns that were revealed. In this video I’ll explain what happened and give you my analysis on how this could impact the future of the MCU. SPOILER ALERT! This will obviously contain spoilers for the ending of Spider-Man Far From Home. If you’re interested in a spoiler-free review of Spider-Man Far From Home, then please check out the review here. Otherwise, check out our full explanation on what those post credits meant for Spider-Man and more.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Post Credits Explained:

Spider-Man Far From Home Video Review