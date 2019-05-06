Chicago/Milwaukee: Here’s Your Chance To See John Wick 3 Early and Free!

Hey Chicago and Milwaukee! Did you want to see John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Lionsgate is inviting you to a free advance screening of John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!
Downtown, Chicago IL
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Downtown Waukesha
Tuesday, May 14
7:00 PM
In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.
Director:Chad Stahelski
Writers: Derek Kolstad and Shay Hatten and Chris Collins & Marc Abrams
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM is in theaters May 17, 2019.