Chicago/Milwaukee: Here’s Your Chance To See John Wick 3 Early and Free!

Hey Chicago and Milwaukee! Did you want to see John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne? Would you like to see it early and free? Well Lionsgate is inviting you to a free advance screening of John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve so hurry and claim yours now!

How To Get Your Pass:

Chicago: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Milwaukee: Click Here To Claim Your Pass

Screening Details:

Downtown, Chicago IL

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

7:30 PM

Downtown Waukesha

Tuesday, May 14

7:00 PM

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum Trailer:

About John Wick Chapture 3 – Parabellum:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.