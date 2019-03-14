Avengers Endgame Official Trailer 2 Reaction and Breakdown

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment
Avengers Endgame official trailer 2 has finally dropped! This is the final trailer for Avengers Endgame until the movie releases. This was my initial reaction to the Avengers Endgame trailer including some breakdown. Let me know your thoughts and comments below of what you thought about the trailer!

Avengers Endgame Official Trailer 2

Avengers Endgame Official Trailer 2 Reaction & Breakdown

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Stars: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th, 2019.

