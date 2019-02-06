Here’s Why Loki’s Death Had to Happen

Loki’s death hit fans pretty hard when we all saw Avengers Infinity War. Many people speculated whether Loki had actually died, or if he faked it once again. In this video, I want to lay out the real reason why Marvel decided to kill Loki in Avengers Infinity War. The real reason comes from both the Russo Brothers’ commentary and some new information directly from Marvel. With this new insight about Loki, we may all have to rethink how we’ve thought about his character. Let me know what you think in the comments below.

The Real Reason Loki Had To Die:

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Stars: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th, 2019.

