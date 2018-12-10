Does This Mean The Captain America Time Travel Theory Is True?!

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Avengers 4 Endgame showed us something interesting in their latest trailer. With Captain America taking a solemn look at his old flame Peggy Carter, this could possibly add some fuel to the time travel theory surround Captain America in Endgame. Not to mention the fact that, Chris Evans is also done playing the role of Captain America. (For now anyway.) So what will happen to Captain America? Will he make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends and the universe? After doing some research, I’ve picked up on some interesting patterns that convince me of what Captain America’s actual fate in Avengers 4 may be. Check out the video below to explore the time travel theory for Captain America in Avengers 4: Endgame.

Avengers 4 Endgame: Captain America Time Travel Theory

Avengers 4 Endgame Official Trailer Reaction & Breakdown:

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
Stars: Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th, 2019.

