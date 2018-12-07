Avengers Endgame Trailer – Reaction And Breakdown

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment
The Avengers Endgame trailer is here after a long wait by fans around the world. Rumors and speculation suggested that the trailer would drop today around 9AM EST. However, the Russo brothers and Marvel Studios had other plans. Instead, they opted to drop the trailer an hour earlier at 8AM EST. That sure didn’t stop the internet from watching every bit of the trailer. Check out our video reaction and breakdown of the new Avengers Endgame trailer. Leave your thoughts in the comments below about what you thought about the trailer!
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Writers: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely |
Cast: Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth,  Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Brie Larson, and more
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th, 2019. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

 

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts