Though dramatic license is certainly exercised, the new film “Borg vs McEnroe” shines a harsh light into the dark corners of two men who were at once driven and demonized by a ferocious and all-consuming purpose. To be the best.
"Borg vs McEnroe": "Fire and Ice" on The Court
- Acting - 8/108/10
- Cinematography - 7/107/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 8/108/10
- Setting/Theme - 7/107/10
- Film Editing - 8/108/10
7.6/10
