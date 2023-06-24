FROM Season 2 Episode 10: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you FROMily, we are back with another recap of our favorite magical show FROM Season 2 Episode 10. We’re picking right up where we left off last week with the locust ghost coming for three and taking Randall, Marierle, and Julie. This week’s episode is titled ‘Once Upon A Time’.

FROM Season 2 Episode 10 Breakdown

The phrase “Once upon a time” has its origins in traditional storytelling and folklore. It is a familiar opening line used in fairy tales and folktales to set the stage for a narrative. While its exact source is difficult to trace, the phrase has been used in storytelling across cultures for centuries. It serves as a signal to listeners or readers that they are about to enter a world of fantasy, enchantment, and imagination. “Once Upon a Time” captures the timeless essence of storytelling, transporting us to magical realms and captivating our imaginations with tales of heroes, villains, and extraordinary adventures.

This is a thought-provoking title we finally see the narrative really really move forward in this show at a fast pace we are left to wonder what that surprise ending actually means for the greater narrative of the show.

Synopsis: FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest; including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad (Honor Society). New series regulars joining Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).