Indiana: Thor Love And Thunder Advance Screening

Hey Indianapolis! Would you like to see Thor Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your free passes now to see this movie in theaters for the advance screening. Hurry, these passes are first-come on a first-serve basis.

Screening Details:

Downtown Indianapolis

Wednesday, July 6, 22

7pm

How To Get Your Pass:

Click Here To Grab Your Pass

About Thor Love and Thunder:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor Love and Thunder,” the God of Thunder embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they venture out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Opening in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum produce, joined by executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell and Chris Hemsworth.

Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: