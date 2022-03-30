How to Plan the Perfect Movie Night With Friends

Catching up with friends is easy enough to do during the warmer months of the year. You can head to your local beach, go for a hike, or have a picnic at the park. However, once the colder weather sets in, being outdoors is one of the last things you feel like doing. It might be colder, but you don’t need to give up your social life altogether. Plan a movie night at home with friends using some of these tips.

Make It Interesting

A movie night can be about more than just watching a movie. Make it even more enjoyable with some delicious CBD treats from leading manufacturers like Joy Organics. There are a range of different options to potentially help you feel more relaxed to settle in for the evening. You might like to satisfy your sweet tooth with CBD gummies or even tantalize your taste buds with an energy drink. Depending on where you live, you might even want to try CBD flower in cooking, baking, tea, or a joint.

Get Creative With Snacks

Popcorn is many people’s favorite movie snack, but it doesn’t have to be the only movie snack on the menu. You might like to get creative with charcuterie boards, order takeaways, or create hot snack options like wings, hot dogs, and pizza. Popcorn, chocolate, and potato chips can still feature at your movie night, but they no longer need to be the stars of the show.

Consider Your Viewing Options

One of the main reasons people go to cinemas to watch movies is to enjoy them on a large screen. While your home TV is likely more than suitable for film watching, you may like to consider other options for that authentic cinema experience. Outdoor movie watching is becoming quite popular with inflatable screens and movie projectors, or you might even like to use a projector to watch a film inside on a bare wall.

Change Your Chairs

If your sofa isn’t large enough for all your friends to share, or it’s simply not comfortable for an extended movie marathon, consider other seating arrangements that might suit a movie night. Bean bags, air mattresses, and bed mattresses scattered on the living room floor are all worthwhile options for your mini cinema.

Having plenty of pillows, blankets, and soft furnishings can ensure everyone’s comfort, and you might even recommend that your friends bring their own bedding if it allows them to snuggle down easier.

Make Careful Movie Choices

If you’ve ever spent more time choosing a movie to watch than actually watching it, then you’ll know how challenging it can be to find something you like. That process can be even more arduous when you have to suit everyone’s tastes.

While you may never find a movie that all your friends love, there are ways to appeal to as many people as possible. Read movie reviews online, look at trending options, and stick to mainstream genres like comedy, horror, and action.

Movie nights don’t have to be complicated undertakings that you have to plan in advance, but there are certainly ways to make them more enjoyable. Choose the right snacks, make sure everyone is comfortable, and make careful movie selections to ensure your film night goes off without a hitch.