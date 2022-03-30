Essential knowledge about online dating: how to find your mail-order bride?

Nowadays, it could be said with confidence: the way to someone’s heart is not through the stomach. In 2022, it all goes through the Internet. Thanks to the various dating portals, which are extremely popular among modern singles – finding a life partner is not a hard thing to do anymore. Basically, making new acquaintances on the World Wide Web should be easy, quick, and straightforward. However, the real state of things is not as uncomplicated as promised… Only those who know certain tricks and essential facts about online dating’s work principles can achieve what they want.

So, first things first. Let us figure out what kind of portals do exist in this sphere?

Matchmaking platforms

Anyone – who is seriously looking for the dream partner for a committed relationship has the best opportunities there. These websites usually work through the so-called matching process. They make suggestions based on the basic requirements of their members. The users of matchmaking platforms can get in touch with potential soulmates via letters and chats.

This way of work is very successful, but also expensive. As a rule, for a three-month membership – the love seekers pay at least $300.

Dating sites

Dating sites are not necessarily about the search for great love. That is why the users are, on average, younger than by matchmaking platforms. The real difference, however, is that the members have to find their partners themselves, without any assistance. The website is not intended to help find a suitable partner, so self-commitment is required. For this reason, the average monthly cost is much lower, or even free at all.

Casual dating apps

These platforms are all about hot one-night stands and never about love. The desire for longer relationships is rather undesirable on these portals.

There are, of course, dating portals with a questionable reputation on the market. How to realize the platform you have in front of your eyes is a bit fishy?

All three categories of dating services work like any other website. So the rules are mostly similar. Anyone who does not provide precise information about its features or costs is not trustworthy. The imprint of the company with address and contact details must also be easy to notice. In addition, it should be accurately explained on the Terms of Use page what additional costs will be incurred in the event of a successful love affair. And the subscription may not be automatically renewed after the initial test period has expired.

Over 10 million US citizens alone are registered to various dating sites and apps. It is definitely an immensely productive branch of the economy. And where there is a lot of money to be won, there are, unfortunately, many fraudsters too. This is also the case with the partner search industry.

According to statistics, at least 5 percent of the user profiles are fake. It means, lots of singles, instead of a desire for love and security, have only one goal – they want to rip off their online conversationalists. And, what is even more worth it, some of the dating sites are not serious either. They just take money for the membership and give nothing in return. However, there are a few simple rules on how to avoid being scammed. Above all, you need to read the reviews of the former members of the platform you want to join. On the other hand – don’t be naive. Remember: your trust needs to be earned!